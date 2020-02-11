Learn about the history and culture of sugar during Feb. 27 presentation in Lynnwood

When King Henry VIII wanted three pounds of sugar for his guests at an important banquet, he had a tough time getting it. Now the average American eats that much sugar in a single week.

Sno-King School Retirees organization and Humanities Washington are sponsoring a free presentation, “Sticky Subject: the History and Culture of Sugar,” by Julia Harrison, a member of the 2019-2020 Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau. This free event takes place at noon Thursday, Feb. 27 in the Board Room at the Edmonds School District Educational Services Center,

Once a rare, exotic ingredient, sugar has become a dietary staple, leaving its sticky fingerprints all over the globe. An anthropologist and sweets expert, Harrison takes participants on a journey from ancient sugar cane plantations to modern candy factories, uncovering sugar’s economic and social significance. From slavery and mass migration to environmental changes and nutrition, the consequences of sugar’s rise are global — and not always sweet.

An avid traveler for whom all roads lead to sweets, Harrison’s projects include a multimedia online map of bakeries, desserts, and candy-makers around Puget Sound. She received a masters in applied anthropology from Macquarie University and spent two years studying Material Culture theory and methodology at University College London.

The Educational Service Center is located at 20420 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.