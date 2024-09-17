Learn about property tax exemption program for senior or disabled homeowners at Sept. 24 seminar

A group of local volunteers is helping homeowners apply for a reduction in their property taxes. Attend a seminar on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave. N. in Edmonds, to learn about the property tax exemption program. This program is for seniors with a moderate income and for disabled persons of any age with a moderate income.

Snohomish County homeowners qualify for this significant tax cut if their 2023 disposable income is $75,000 or less after medical, dental, vision costs and insurance premiums are deducted from their income. Get your questions answered during this free 30-minute seminar that will cover basic information and distribute application forms. Membership in the Edmonds Waterfront Center is not required to attend.

Call the Waterfront Center at 425-774-5555 to register. It is offered twice on Sept. 24: Start times are 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.