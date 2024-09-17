Learn about property tax exemption program for senior or disabled homeowners at Sept. 24 seminar

A group of local volunteers is helping homeowners apply for a reduction in their property taxes. Attend a seminar on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave. N. in Edmonds, to learn about the property tax exemption program. This program is for seniors with a moderate income and for disabled persons of any age with a moderate income.
Snohomish County homeowners qualify for this significant tax cut if their 2023 disposable income is $75,000 or less after medical, dental, vision costs and insurance premiums are deducted from their income. Get your questions answered during this free 30-minute seminar that will cover basic information and distribute application forms. Membership in the Edmonds Waterfront Center is not required to attend.
Call the Waterfront Center at 425-774-5555 to register. It is offered twice on Sept. 24: Start times are 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The informational seminar will also be offered periodically throughout the year. If you need help completing the application, make an appointment for the workshop that happens the third week of the month at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. The senior tax exemption program is offered statewide and is administered by each county tax assessor. You can learn more about the program at the Snohomish County Tax Assessor’s web page: snohomishcountywa.gov/328/Property-Tax-Exemptions .
