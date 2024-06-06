Learn about our underwater backyard with ‘Ocean Annie’ Crawley at Edmonds Waterfront Center event June 13

Dive into what lies below the surface of the Salish Sea with Annie Crawley, aka Ocean Annie, and her dive team during a presentation of “Our Underwater Backyard” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13 — part of the Edmonds Author and Speaker Series at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

Meet special guests including giant pacific octopus, wolf eels, moon snails, and ghost sharks all while celebrating the Edmonds Underwater Park and Ocean Week 2024. The Our Underwater Backyard multimedia presentation will connect you to the world underwater like never before.

For the past three decades, Edmonds resident Annie Crawley has worked around the world with cameras in hand, mostly below the surface of the sea. Taking a calculated risk, she sold her car to purchase her first underwater camera systems and never looked back. As an underwater explorer, she continues her mission connecting people to the ocean as a filmmaker, motivational speaker, photographer, writer, and a PADI Master Scuba Diving Instructor. Ocean Annie combines the lessons she learned from the sea together with stories to empower, inspire, and motivate with visions of the sea.

Subtitles and closed captioning will be provided for our guests who are deaf and hard of hearing. The EWC also offers Assistive Listening devices available to check out or connect with your smart phone.

Reserve your seat online here. Walk-ins are welcome the night of the event based on available seating. Online ticket sales end at 4 p.m. June 13. The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

The Edmonds Author and Speaker Series is co-sponsored by the Edmonds Waterfront Center, the My Neighborhood News Network and the Edmonds Bookshop.