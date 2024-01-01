Learn about ‘Hygge and the Science of Happiness’ during virtual library event Jan. 10

“Hygge and the Science of Happiness” is the topic of an online program presented through Sno-Isle Libraries from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Join author Jody Eddy to learn the basic elements of hygge and discover real world examples for simple ways to introduce hygge into your life. Jody will also talk about the growing field of happiness science, a vast array of scientific study that explain why the elements of hygge make your mind, body and spirit feel so good. Eddy draws upon the work of Meik Wiking, who runs the Happiness Research Institute in Denmark and Laurie Santos, who teaches the happiness class at Yale, the most popular class ever to be taught in Yale’s history.

Hygge can be introduced into your own life no matter where you live or what season it is. Its warm and welcoming elements can be incorporated into everything from entertaining, wellness and self-care, caring for others, cooking, travel, decorating, vacations and staycations, work environment, routines, wardrobe, pets, gifts, and holidays and traditions.

Registration is required to receive a reminder email with the Zoom link 24 hours before the event begins. If you register less than 24 hours before the event, your confirmation email will have the Zoom link. You can learn more and register here.