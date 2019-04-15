Leann Onishi named Rotary Club of Alderwood-Terrace Educator of the Month

Leann Onishi, a Learning Support and Special Education teacher at Cedar Way Elementary School, was selected as March’s Rotary Club of Alderwood-Terrace Educator of the Month.

In her teaching role, she has held several family reading nights.

“These nights are designed to support parents with reading strategies they can use at home,” Principal Mary MacLean said. “Parents are given tutorials, access to library cards, access to resources and time to eat while reading with their children. These events have great turnouts!

Onishi has also served on the school’s Equity Team.

“When staff heard that Leann was being nominated for this award there was an outpouring of positive responses,” MacLean said.