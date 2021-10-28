League of Women Voters to present ‘Homelessness in Snohomish County’ program Nov. 8

“Homelessness in Snohomish County” is the topic of a League of Women Voters of Snohomish County (LWVSC) radio program on Monday, Nov. 8 from 6-7 p.m.

The program from the league’s Children’s Services team will air on KSER 90.7FM/KXIR 89.9FM. The show has four segments:

Results of the LWVSC study on homelessness of children, youth and families in Snohomish County.

An interview with Housing Hope Chief Executive Officer Fred Safstrom.

A first-hand account from a guest speaker of their personal account experiencing homelessness in Snohomish County

An interview with Sarah Lunstrum, co-executive director of the anti-poverty non-profit “Take the Next Step” in Monroe, sharing what they do to serve families, children and youth experiencing few opportunities for affordable shelter in East Snohomish County.

For more information, visit lwvsnoho.org/homelessness.