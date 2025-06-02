League of Women Voters Snohomish County elects new officers, honors ‘Legends’

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County (LWVSC) met on May 31 at Everett Station to elect new officers and honor member accomplishments.
Outgoing President Cathy Liu Scott passed the gavel to incoming President Adrienne Fraley and welcomed Brenda Mann Harrison as president elect.
Michelle (Micke) Fellows was elected as first vice president, Wendy Colbert as secretary and Erin Carr, Jeanne Crevier, Laurie Schreiber and Carolyn Miller as directors.
Carol McMahon, Lynn Lichtenberg and Vicki Roberts-Gassler were elected to the nominating committee.
Jody Trautwein and Bob Creamer were recognized as Legends of the League. This annual award honors current or past Snohomish County League members for “long, significant and influential service” to the league and community.
Jody Trautwein served as the Voter Services Committee chair for many years, and when she retired, it took several people to fill her shoes. Trautwein was instrumental in arranging voter registration events throughout Snohomish County and growing partnerships with other community organizations. She orchestrated in-person candidate forums that ensured nonpartisan standards, and she continues to lead a legislative issues discussion group that follows notable bills through the state Legislature.
Bob Creamer was recognized for supporting league events for many years. He co-led an effort to reform the Everett Council by creating districts to allow greater representation. Although Creamer has moved out of Snohomish County, his “can-do” attitude serves as a reminder of what dedication and enthusiasm can accomplish.
The annual meeting included a review of 2024-2025 accomplishments, including a significant increase in membership. With 240 members, the Snohomish County League is the third largest in Washington.
Advocacy efforts in the coming year will focus on empowering voters and defending democracy, responsible forest management, and furthering a seven-year effort to pass a constitutional amendment to change the redistricting process in Washington. Details will be available in the LWVSC annual report published in September.
More information on League initiatives and membership can be found at lwvsnoho.org
.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.