League of Women Voters Snohomish County announces final October candidate forum dates

The League of Women Voters Snohomish County has announced its final candidate forums in October for state and federal races.

Forums sponsored by the nonpartisan League of Women Voters let the public hear from candidates in contested races as they respond to questions from a moderator. This year they can be heard on the radio at KSER 90.7 FM.

Questions can be submitted to the Snohomish County League website at lwvsnoho.org, Forums will also be posted there and on the LWVSC YouTube channel.

Remaining October Forums are:

Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.

Congressional Districts 1, 2 and 7

Invited candidates for District 1 are Jeffrey Beeler, Sr. and Susan Del Bene.

Invited candidates for District 2 are Rick Larsen and Timothy S. Hazelo.

Invited Candidates for District 7 are Craig Keller and Pramila Jayapal.

These and earlier Snohomish County LWV Forums are available on the League’s YouTube channel.