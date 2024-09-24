League of Women Voters Snohomish County announces fall candidate forum series starting Sept. 30

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County (LWVSC) and the 2024 Forum Partnership Coalition offer a robust candidate forum series for the fall election. The coalition includes AAUW, Edmonds College, The Daily Herald, KSER/KXIR, NAACP – Snohomish County, Sno-Isle Libraries, Sultan School District and TurkPride.tv.
The 2024 elections include both state and national races. In addition to the presidential election, Washington state voters will make decisions on a wide range of statewide offices, including state legislative representatives and senators.
These forums are nonpartisan: the League does not endorse or oppose candidates or parties, and candidates in each race are invited to take part. Questions cover a wide range of issues and are designed to help voters understand candidate positions, qualifications, and experience.
“The League thanks these candidates for their participation. Voters deserve to hear first-hand from those who seek to represent us,” said Cathy Liu Scott, president of LWV of Snohomish County.
How to watch: Watch each forum live on the LWVSC YouTube Channel at the times listed below. Access all past forums on the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County website – lwvsnoho.org – or on the League’s YouTube Channel and podcast channel.
Additional forums may be added as the league works with candidates.
