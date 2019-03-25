League of Women Voters presents ‘Many Maps, One Voice’ on April 6

Many Maps, One Voice, a short and informative history of redistricting in Washington state, will be shown in two performances at the Everett PUD building’s auditorium on April 6 at 7 p.m. and again on April 7 at 2 p.m.

The one-woman play, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County and produced by Politics of the Possible in Action, engages the audience — educators, students, elected officials and the general public — with the challenges of redistricting. This lively and entertaining production is based on the real-life experiences of four-term legislator, Mary Ellen McCaffree, played by veteran stage actor Jane Fellows.

McCaffree was a League member in Seattle in the 1960s who advocated for more equitable school funding. She became well known and respected for her efforts, so much so that both political parties asked her to run for the legislature. She did so, was elected and fought to redistrict the state for the sake of education funding.

McCaffree wrote “Politics of the Possible” about her experience in the legislature. The book was co-authored by Anne McNamee Corbett and the inspiration for the play. With redistricting expected to happen again in 2021, this one-woman play couldn’t be more timely or relevant. Many Maps, One Voice, is a short history of how redistricting was done in the ’60s. The play, with references to Gov. Rossellini, Sen. Slade Gorton, Gov. Dan Evans and other politicos will appeal to history buffs. Importantly, the play brings audiences a deeper understanding of what citizens need to do in the future to ensure that redistricting is fair.

Tickets are available online at brownpapertickets.com, starting at $5 for students.

The Everett PUD building is located at 2320 California St., Everett.

For more information, contacted Lynn Carpenter at 206-200-6574 or visit the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County.