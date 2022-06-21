League of Women Voters presents candidate forum series for primary election races

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County is offering a series of candidate forums available for viewing and listening prior to the Aug. 2 primary election, which includes Washington State legislators and Congressional representatives within newly created voting districts.
The league will hold nine candidate forums, asking questions of candidates in these primary races:
Pre-recorded forums:
- Legislative District 21 – Position 2 (Recording date: 6/14)
- Legislative District 32 – Senator (Recording date: 6/16)
- Legislative District 38 – Positions 1, 2 and Senator (Recording dates: 6/20, 6/22, 6/28)
- Legislative District 39 – Positions 1 and 2 (Recording dates: 7/5 and 7/6)
- Snohomish County PUD Commissioner, District 3 (Recording Date 6/30)
Livestreamed forum:
Congressional District 1: Friday, July 8, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Watch via the league’s YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/lwvsnohomishcounty.
Video and podcasts of all forums will be available after the recording date and can be accessed on the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County website, and on the league’s YouTube Channel.
Recordings of the forums will also air on KSER 90.7 FM/KXIR 89.9 FM.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.