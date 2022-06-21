League of Women Voters presents candidate forum series for primary election races

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County is offering a series of candidate forums available for viewing and listening prior to the Aug. 2 primary election, which includes Washington State legislators and Congressional representatives within newly created voting districts.

The league will hold nine candidate forums, asking questions of candidates in these primary races:

Pre-recorded forums:

Legislative District 21 – Position 2 (Recording date: 6/14)

Legislative District 32 – Senator (Recording date: 6/16)

Legislative District 38 – Positions 1, 2 and Senator (Recording dates: 6/20, 6/22, 6/28)

Legislative District 39 – Positions 1 and 2 (Recording dates: 7/5 and 7/6)

Snohomish County PUD Commissioner, District 3 (Recording Date 6/30)

Livestreamed forum:

Congressional District 1: Friday, July 8, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Watch via the league’s YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/lwvsnohomishcounty.

Video and podcasts of all forums will be available after the recording date and can be accessed on the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County website , and on the league’s YouTube Channel .

Recordings of the forums will also air on KSER 90.7 FM/KXIR 89.9 FM.