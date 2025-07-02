League of Women Voters of Snohomish County primary election forum series scheduled

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County (LWVSC) and the 2025 Forum Partnership Coalition offer a candidate forum series for the primary election in July. The Coalition includes American Association of University Women (AAUW), Edmonds College, The Daily Herald, KSER/KXIR, NAACP – Snohomish County, Sno-Isle Libraries, Sultan School District and TurkPride.tv.

Voters will make decisions on a variety of local positions, including county council members, city council races, mayoral races, school boards, fire commissioners, hospital boards and many others.

The League is nonpartisan and does not endorse or oppose candidates or parties. All candidates in each race are invited to take part. Questions cover a variety of issues and are designed to help voters understand candidate positions, qualifications and experience.

How to watch: All forums will be recorded and then made available on the League’s YouTube Channel and podcast channel: lwvsnoho.podbean.com. Forums will also air on KSER 90.87 FM and KXIR 89.9 FM.

Find the full schedule details on the League website: lwvsnoho.org. Below are the dates the recordings will be available:

– June 25, City of Marysville – Council Pos. 3

– July 2, City of Mukilteo – Council Pos. 2

– July 9, City of Everett – Mayor

– July 9, City of Everett – Council Dist. 1

– July 10, – 6:30p.m. Livestream. City of Everett – Council Dist. 4

– July 16, City of Lynnwood – Council Pos. 1

– July 16, City of Lynnwood – Council Pos. 3

– July 18, City of Mountlake Terrace – Council Pos. 3

– July 18, Granite Falls School District – Pos 4

– July 23, City of Edmonds – Council Pos. 3

– July 23, NCRFA Commissioner Dist. 1