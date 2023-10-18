League of Women Voters forums help voters hear from local candidates

Election Day is coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 7

To learn more about local candidates and issues, visit the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County website.

The League recorded forums with candidates in both the primary and general elections. Voters can access video and audio podcasts from those forums and hear from candidates in over 40 local races.

In addition, visit VOTE411.org — the League’s online voter guide. Answers help local voters know where candidates stand on the issues facing our communities; all candidates were invited to respond to a series of questions. If you don’t see an answer, reach out to the candidates involved and ask them to respond.

Voters can register by mail, online, or in person up to and including Election Day. For more information, visit VOTEWA.gov or call the Snohomish County Elections Office at 425-388-3444.

Be an informed voter – and please vote.

The League thanks the members of our 2023 Forum Partnership Coalition: AAUW, Edmonds College, The Daily Herald, KSER/KXIR, NAACP – Snohomish County, Sno-Isle Libraries, Sultan School District and TurkPride.tv.