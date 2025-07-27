League of Women Voters election forum Q&A: MLT City Council Position 3

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County hosted an online primary election forum, offering voters the opportunity to get to know the candidates better.

League member Karen Madsen served as the moderator for the forum. In attendance were the candidates for Mountlake Terrace City Council Position 3: Daniel Luoma, William Paige Jr. and Othman Riad. Primary candidate Michelle Delpeon was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict.

Ballots have already been mailed to voters. The deadline to return them is election day, Tuesday, Aug. 5. The top two vote-getters in the primary will advance to the November general election.

The order of the questions was determined at random. The order of the respondents rotated with each question and is reflected in the dialogue below.

The transcript has been edited slightly for clarity and punctuation.

What are your top priorities for this office? Please explain why you are focusing on these priorities.

Luoma: My top three priorities for the office would be long-term budget sustainability, responsible growth and public engagement in the process. I’m focusing on long-term budget sustainability because recently there’s been a spate of things in the news around Brier having a budget shortfall, Edmonds having a very large budget shortfall.

They’re talking about what to do with historic buildings, parks. Cle Elum recently [was] talking about bankruptcy, and I would just like to make sure that Mountlake Terrace is set up for success for the long term and to make sure that we are not overrunning our budget.

The responsible growth thing really comes along with the idea that the light rail is here, and we are expecting to grow by 20,000 residents within the next 20 years. [That means] we’re going to double in population size and making sure that we provide housing for folks, that we keep down the price of housing that happens to be here and that we can get the amount of residents that we expect without disrupting the small-town feel of the neighborhoods that we have now. Some folks like large yards, having play space in the backyard, and I think being responsible with the way that we grow is very important.

The final thing was public engagement. I’ve attended a lot of council meetings this year, and I think seeing when people show up versus when they don’t is important. There are people that want to show up that have opinions that just don’t know how to get involved and I think that there are ways to open it up to allow more people to have input on the way that the city is run that currently [they] don’t have any input today.

Riad: My top prior priorities would be public safety for housing and sustainable growth. We all know that Mountlake Terrace is growing rapidly, and with that growth comes serious challenges, like housing affordability, [which] would be a top concern for me.

We all know that many families are being priced out, and we need more affordable units to meet the demand. Our infrastructure is aging and underfunded, and we need to allocate more funding to close the gap in the Main Street revitalization projects.

Public safety is also evolving, and we need to build trust between police officers and our community while ensuring transparency around tools like Flock. And with the light rail opening, we must plan smart transit-oriented developments that benefit everyone.

Supporting small businesses and ensuring equitable access to city services are also key to keeping our community strong and inclusive.

Paige: I have three things to comment on: Community engagement, responsible government, and building a vibrant, inclusive and accessible community.

Our city, as you know, is one of the densest cities in Washington, and as we continue to grow, how we respond to the diverse new opportunities [such as] commerce, housing options, education and cultural events will determine how successful our growth will be.

Our city government must be ahead of the curve, and we as a council, right now, are working on that with our strategic plan and our 20-year Comprehensive Plan. For instance, ensuring that we have enough police officers and … a well-funded fire department.

We must also be fiscally looking at the demands this growth will put on our infrastructure, water, sewage, traffic patterns and, of course, affordable housing options with appropriate zoning to accommodate this growth. Our community must be better informed of the work we are doing and we [have] got to enable them to engage in timely discussions to help with the planning.

What qualifications and experience make you a good choice to address those priorities that you just told us about?

Riad: So, the key points I’m running on are not just out of nothing. I do have a background in finance. I do also have a background in law enforcement. I’m also a resident here, renting; I’m one of those residents who is priced out of the housing here in Mountlake Terrace.

So, I would say I bring a strong background in public finance and policy with experience using tools like tax increment financing to support economic development. I served on the Lynnwood DEI board, where I advocated for inclusive policymaking, and I also coach youth soccer – kids under 7 – building relationships across generations.

I’m a clear communicator who listens deeply. I do believe in listening, learning and engaging, whether in town halls or one-on-one conversations. I’m also raising my family here. We were just blessed with a baby girl two days ago. So, I do care about the families here, and I think I do have the background to face the challenges of a city councilmember candidate.

Paige: After having the experience and qualifications to address these priorities, I understand the strength of diversity. Throughout my life, from the time I was in high school through college and then in my career at United Parcel Service, I was the minority in the room, and there weren’t many people in my environment that looked like me. However, I never lost sight of the importance of getting things done with and through people. This meant that they had to be informed, they had to be engaged, and they had to be empowered.

I accomplished this throughout my career, both at college and 35 years at UPS, where I find myself in a position where I had to mobilize people for a greater good. Whether as a liaison between my college peers in the administration or as the first Black manager of the Northeast District at United Parcel Service, I had a responsibility to build a vibrant, inclusive, equitable and accessible environment for all of the people involved in our corporation.

My responsibilities grew to the point where, as the Northeast District Health and Safety Manager, [I was] overseeing an area that covered six states, five airports, and close to 36,000 employees. I worked extensively with division managers and center managers from across the entire district of the Northeast – that was very vast – helping them to fiscally manage their operating budgets and safety metrics so that they can meet their goals, which rolled up to mine in order to make our district whole – which really is not too unlike the role as a councilmember here for the city of Mountlake Terrace.

Luoma: So, I’ve spent many years as an engineering leader, a software engineer, mechanical engineer. I’ve been all over from an engineering standpoint and my background is in corporate work and also startups. So, from a budget standpoint, running lean, making the appropriate choices, prioritizing what needs to be moving forward, what gets budget, what doesn’t, is very much in the wheelhouse of things that I’ve been working on for the last 15 years of my career.

As a parent here and a resident of over a decade from Mountlake Terrace, I do care about responsible growth and making sure that we maintain what makes this community, this community. The small businesses that we have.

I lean a little bit on lot size, the family-size homes, and the things that are here. People are getting priced out, but I think that responsible growth is something that I care very much about because I want to continue to stay in this community, and this is where I want to raise my daughter.

From a public engagement standpoint, as an engineering leader, it’s been my job to build consensus, to listen to the folks on my team, and from various other teams, to find a path forward. It’s not always, you know, your idea that’s the best one in the room. It’s listening to what other people have, what other people care about, and making sure that everybody has a voice in the way you move forward, even if they don’t have a vote for the way it ends up in the end. So, that’s where I think that I’m a good fit for this position.

Given competing and conflicting priorities, what factors will guide your finance and budgeting decisions?

Paige: For me, the very first and most important factor is the safety of our residents. Our residents expect and they need to know that we’re going to be fiscally responsible for making sure they have safe streets, safe homes and safe parks.

Secondly, our infrastructure needs. As mentioned earlier, water, sewage and the services that our department of public works [provides] our residents is important. Revenue source, how it’s used, how it can be used, where else can it come from. That’s a big decision on where you’re going to spend your money, how you’re going to spend your money. I think community engagement – I can’t say enough about how important an informed body can help you make tough decisions.

And lastly, but surely not least is we have to make sure that we’re spending resources toward ways to attract affordable mid housing for the growing community that we have in Mountlake Terrace.

Luoma: I look at competing and conflicting priorities from a data-driven, logical, I guess, standpoint in stack ranking. It’s something that I’ve often used in my current career where you prioritize being impacted by urgency. You look at things like, is it fiscally responsible? Does it have a lasting impact, or is it something that just needs to be a one-time spend? Is it something the community needs? Is it something the community supports?

I will echo the community engagement part here in supporting transparency in the way the budget is. I think we should have an easier way for people to get involved and understand what is happening with the budget, where the spending is going and understanding what they think is a priority, right? Where does the money spend and rather than listening to the loudest voice, or where something is coming because it’s an immediate need.

Again, stack ranking, prioritizing what actually matters to the community at this point, and then putting those things first and foremost in any budget discussions.

Riad: I will make budgeting decisions based on three key factors: one is community need, second is fiscal responsibility and third is equity.

First, I will prioritize essential services like public safety, infrastructure and clean water while maintaining long-term financial stability.

Second, I will listen to residents through surveys, town halls and participatory budgeting to ensure spending reflects real community priorities.

And third, I’ll apply an equity lens to make sure our investment supports vulnerable groups, including seniors, youth and low-income families. I will also seek partnership and grants to stretch our resources and avoid using emergency reserves for ongoing costs.

What changes, if any, would you like to see concerning how the city of Mountlake Terrace is run?

Luoma: I’d like to give credit where it’s due. The city is generally well run, I believe. The city council does a good job. There is transparency. There are moves toward engagement. I would like to see it go a little further, is what I would like.

There is room for improvement on the engagement and communication front. There’s a little bit of push for digital tools. I notice Snohomish County has a very good budgeting tool that is available, that you can go click around. You can find out where the money goes, what is happening with your tax dollars. It’s a little difficult to understand, though, and I would like to see the City of Mountlake Terrace follow something similar there and have a budget where your dollars are going and so you can actually dig into it versus just one budget line item.

Also, recently, there was an approval in Mountlake Terrace for a smartphone app to report problems in neighborhoods, potholes, that kind of stuff. I would move to expand that a little bit and make it more of a Mountlake Terrace community engagement application. We have Instagram with a very small amount of followers but I would like to make it easier for people to participate, not more complicated, so that we can get ideas from people in the community.

Riad: I would like to see more community-driven decision-making and greater transparency in how policies are developed and communicated to residents, and that means clearer updates on council actions, more accessible public meetings, and stronger outreach, especially to underrepresented groups.

I also want to improve interdepartmental coordination so housing, public safety and infrastructure plans work together, not in silos, and I would push for equity impact assessments to ensure our decisions benefit all the residents, not just the loudest voices. Finally, I would support modernizing zoning and permitting to make development more efficient and responsive to community needs, especially around affordable housing and small business growth.

Paige: For me, you know, being new to government, when I first moved to Mountlake Terrace, I had no idea how the city government ran. Then, when I became a [DEI] commissioner in 2020, by getting involved at the city council and speaking to city staff, I began to get a little better understanding of how things are done, but not totally.

Now that I’m currently a city councilmember, I recognize that there are a lot of things that go on that the public doesn’t really get to hear about, and from one part of a process to the other. Because of that, I have heard that there is a feeling of disconnect sometimes amongst our residents who think that things are done in the dark, rushed and not thought out.

I think that we have tried to change that when the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission began the community conversations that allowed the residents the opportunity to see how things move throughout the city. Matter of fact, I think that’s where I met Othman.

Also, the implementation of the City Academy that we had, I think, helped open the eyes of a few because of their participation. I have asked since being part of the council, the question, How do we improve this? How do we make our residents more tuned in to how things work from an idea to a vote? That’s what I’d like to see done differently.

What measures, if any, would you propose or support to keep housing options affordable in Mountlake Terrace?

Riad: So, as I mentioned earlier, Mountlake Terrace is facing a housing crisis. Like nearly 39% of residents are renters, myself included, and many spend over 30% of their income on housing. So, if elected, I would push for policies that increase affordable housing options, like allowing accessory dwelling units and reducing parking requirements.

Also using tools like tax increment financing to fund mixed-income development near the transit area. I’ll also advocate for partnerships with nonprofit organizations and housing authorities to expand access to Section 8 vouchers, senior housing and emergency rental assistance. And so, we must ensure that all families, seniors and low-income residents can afford to stay in our community.

Paige: Well, just last month, we had a yes vote during council on the ordinance adopting recommended code amendments for middle housing from our community and economic development group. It protects our residential 1 and residential 2zones and encourages building single–family homes.

While at the same time this coding allows for a variety of affordable housing options mandated by the state for residential 3 and 4 zones that will give incentives to developers to build multiplexes, duplexes, courtyards, slots, roads, stackables. As well as … parking incentives, setback incentives, maintaining green space to allow for all the various options that the developing group or the growing population that’s going to be coming into Mountlake Terrace.

The expectation is in the next 20 years, we’re going to see 13,000 to 20,000 more people. It’s going to be a variety of needs, and those options need to be available, and I’m pleased that we just voted to move that thing along.

Luoma: I would continue to support the denser housing that we already have with the rezoning, and the way that we talk about it, we’ve done a lot on Van Ry [Boulevard]. There’s been a lot of apartments there. There’s been some real good, and I would want to continue that momentum and kind of spread it down toward the Town Center area to start to bring up the supply of houses so that, you know, I mean, the demand is already sky high; some of our pricing is based on just simple supply and demand.

We do allow ADUs [accessory dwelling units], there’s been some recent things in the council around ADU, the different ways against slots, row houses, duplexes, things that we can do there that will help bring down the price, also give homeowners that are here now, that are starting to feel the pressure of the additional taxes from rising home prices. It gives them an extra stream of income if that’s something that they choose to take advantage of with the ADUs or a duplex or something like that.

So, it’s just really about increasing the stock of houses that happen to be here, partnering with developer groups, regional groups to make sure that we have some sort of incentives for affordable housing within the new, I guess, larger apartment complexes that we expect to grow in the city.

What actions, if any, should be taken to address the effects of climate change in Mountlake Terrace? Please explain.

Paige: I think that one of the things that we have to make sure that we’re doing is we just recently passed an ordinance for a traffic control plan that will allow for the city – in conjunction with Sound Transit – to give incentives to employers as well as ourselves. It will encourage employees that travel to or through Mountlake Terrace to take various different options of getting to work, whether it be Sound transit, the Metro, or using their bicycles.

We’ve also recently planned to set up an approved six-year plan, to look at our traffic, to put in options that will move our traffic better, to eliminate or improve some of the emissions from our vehicles.

Luoma: From my standpoint I think Washington state is already one of the front-runners in the country from a climate change perspective and what they were doing from that perspective locally. Wee do have trees for Terrace – 32% I believe is the current number for canopy cover with the plans to increase to 37% by 2050 – and I think that does a lot of help with the current effects of the dry summers. I think having additional shade helps residents, and I mean, your lawns and grasses alike.

Stormwater infrastructure is already in place. There’s regular updates on that from a city council standpoint on where we are doing and what improvements we are making from a stormwater standpoint. I would say one of the biggest things is trees and focusing on green spaces and keeping additional things there, so we don’t have that additional concrete pavement that keeps things hot, and just having green spaces and places for people to go when it gets too hot or when it gets too cold is very important.

Riad: We all know that climate change is already impacting our region, from extreme weather to rising infrastructure costs. And while Mountlake Terrace is taking steps, we can do more. I would support expanding our climate action plan to reduce emissions, retrofit buildings and protect vulnerable residents.

We’ve made progress with the free tree-planting program, Lake Ballinger restoration, and sustainability incentives for green developments. But I will push for a stronger partnership, clean energy investment and climate resilience planning, especially for low-income and high-risk areas. Climate action is not optional. It’s about protecting our health, economy and our future.

What actions, if any, should the city take to address diversity, equity, and inclusion policies and practices?

Luoma: From a diversity, equity, inclusion standpoint, I am, I guess, your definition of a straight, white, college educated male homeowner in the area. So it feels a little bit disingenuous for me to come up here and this is the direction that I would take. From my years in technology, though, and being an ally and advocate for people, I think the best thing that I can do is actually listen and think and find out what people in the community want, what the path forward is versus me stating that this is the way I would go forward. I feel like the city has done a good job in recent years. There’s the celebration of Juneteenth. There was the proclamation for Naw-Rúz. I would like to continue to see things like that move forward. Diwali, perhaps some celebrations around the Lunar New Year and pushing those kinds of things forward. Because at the end of the day, I think it’s to me it’s the showing up in the community, the chance to learn about various cultures, different people from different areas and seeing them out in a community and having those type of things so that you can celebrate and bond as a community over.

Riad: I agree with Danny that Mountlake Terrace has made tremendous progress by establishing the DEI [commission], which advises the city on how to make services more accessible and inclusive. If I were elected, I would support expanding this commission and you know expanding training for city staff and reserving seats for youth and underrepresented voices on boards and using equity impacts assessments in city planning. Inclusion isn’t just a value, it’s a practice. And I’ll make sure it’s reflected in every decision we make.

Paige: I think that we just have to continue to be mindful of the city that DEI is nothing more than an acronym and it shouldn’t be looked up as a gimmick. Over the last five years, I believe our city has taken giant steps in making sure that decisions that are made and are done with an equitable lens and that the right people are sitting at the table to ensure that decisions are made that will affect all of the community and it’s inclusive. I think we can be better at making sure that our diverse community has access to information. When I got here five years ago, information was limited to, I believe, two sources. sources that our diverse groups never looked at, so they never got the information. Now, we have a multitude of platforms to communicate with our diverse residents. And we need to do more of that. We need to find all those groups that are marginalized and find ways to integrate them into what’s happening to Mountlake Terrace. And I don’t mean by race.

I regularly try to interact with our disabled veterans, some of the students, and as well as the seniors. The city must be sensitive to these groups and make diligent efforts to reach out to them.

What is a strategy which could be used to enhance collaboration in your work on the city council? Give an example of how you’ve used this strategy.

Riad: I would say to strengthen collaboration. I would build on the city’s existing partnership with the [Mountlake Terrace] Chamber of Commerce, Economic Alliance of Snohomish County and local nonprofits. I would support monthly coordinating meetings that bring together businesses, service organizations and city staff to online goals and share resources. I would also push for community advisory groups tied to major initiatives like housing, public safety and economic development to ensure residents have a voice in shaping solutions and I will promote transparent communication across departments so city planning, budgeting and outreach work together not in silos. Collaboration starts with listening. and I’ll make sure every stakeholder feels heard at and valued.

Paige: I think the important thing for councilmembers to remember is that we are here to serve the community regardless of potential biases. I believe that the way to achieve collaboration amongst each other is to ask the question, what’s in it for all of us, the council, the city as well as the residents and have that discussion. One of the ways in which I’ve done that, one of which I collaborated with the council, was back when I was a [DEI] commissioner in 2021. We were talking about Hispanic Heritage Month and the council was going to do a proclamation and I – not understanding the protocol – couldn’t understand the reason for the frequency and I asked a question, didn’t you do this last year? And they replied, yes, but I was like “no one was there to receive it” So for me it was like if a tree fell in the woods and no one was there to hear it, did it even make a sound.

So I asked the question: “How do we as a city make this more inclusive?” So, I suggested the idea that every councilmember partner with a [DEI] commissioner and then we go and personally visit all the Hispanic businesses that I had identified in the city and represent them, present them with the proclamation and have a conversation with them. We did that. It worked. And if you go into these businesses, you’ll see those proclamations still to day.

Luoma: For me, the biggest thing is to build relationships early. Focus on shared goals. I think when you know what motivates people, it is easier to find common ground. I’m assuming that I will not always agree with everybody on everything, but there’s the commonality there [on the city council] that you all care about the city. You sought a position on the city council so that you could move things forward and help out and make the city a better place. and so I think listening first, clarifying your goals, making space for everyone to contribute and figure out where you’re going is extremely important.

In my day-to-day role as a software engineer, this comes up all the time, from examples of how we communicate back and forth, different software companies talk to each other, there’s integrations happening, partnerships. I think understanding the shared goal from that standpoint has always been very important. Talking to the people on the other side, making sure that deadlines are set, making sure that you have common goals and that you’re both doing what needs to be done to reach those goals is the most important thing. But it starts with building a relationship.

What additional issues or information would you like to bring to the attention of our listeners?

Paige: I think the thing that’s kind of heavy on my mind is the [Recreation] Pavilion here in Mountlake Terrace. You know, the pavilion is a very old pavilion and so far, you know, they’ve been repairing it. It’s been putting a Band-Aid upon a Band-Aid and … hey can’t even get parts from eBay. It’s a destination location for people around the county to come to Mountlake Terrace to use the pavilion. We need to be more, I think, transparent and letting the people know, you know, how dire the prospects are of the pavilion and how we really need to have some concrete conversation about what can we do next? I know we’re talking to some of the municipalities that surround us, you know, but, you know, we need to have answers if we need to keep if we want to keep this thing going. It is something that everybody talks about, everybody wants, but I’m not sure that everyone is really tuned in to just how much we could lose this if it’s not taken care of.

Luoma: One of the biggest ones for me … is how much state-level decisions actually affect our local budget. I think initially getting involved, you look at things and you’re like, well, I mean, property taxes are high. What are we doing with this? We pay $300 for our water bills. Like, where is the money going? Why do we still have problems? And why are we still short from a budget standpoint? And I’ve seen the state–level decisions affect things. And I think that was something that I didn’t realize before getting involved. And one of the most recent examples was the Washington State Supreme Court ruled that public defenders could now take less cases, which is great from a justice standpoint. But from a city standpoint we need to spend money that eats into the budget and all of a sudden we need to figure out how to hire additional public defenders. Here’s what we need to do. This was put on us from a budget standpoint, and I think having transparency and making sure that people can know that that’s where budgets are being spent and what is happening is extremely important.

Riad: Beyond the housing safety and infrastructure, I’ll spotlight several emerging concerns, and one of them is the Main Street project. The city faces an $18 million funding gap and property acquisition challenges. I will push for transparent communication and fair treatment of local businesses. The other point I would mention is the transit oriented development with the light rail up and running. We must ensure walkability. It’s walkable and mixed-use zoning and equitable access to new housing and retails. The other issue is the zoning reform. I support updates that allow more housing types including ADUs and townhomes while preserving neighborhood character. We mentioned climate resilience. We need stronger green infrastructure EV (electric vehicle) readiness and low-impact development standards.

Please tell us something about your life experience that might surprise or intrigue voters.

Luoma: This was probably one of the most difficult questions for me. I would say there’s a couple things that I thought of. One, the number of different career fields I’ve been in throughout my life. I’ve worked in fast food. I’ve removed asbestos from sewer systems. I’ve managed warehouses. I’ve worked at feed stores for cattle. I’m currently a software engineer, but I think that kind of showcases my ability to jump in, lear, and it doesn’t matter what it is. I’m gonna find a way to do it. I’ve lived in various places throughout the country – down in Tennessee before moving out here – [I’m] from Minnesota originally. So, being involved with different people and building relationships is just something that I’ve always done. On a more personal front. I’ve been a drummer in a cover band for like the last 20 years and we play in the area a fair amount. I love doing that in my spare time. Also I’ve got a plan to run a half marathon in all 50 states. I’m about four states deep so far. So if you see me running along the Interurban Trail back and forth between Target and Lake Ballinger, wave.

Riad: One thing that I might surprise voters is that I’ve coached youth soccer for years. Not just as a volunteer but as a mentor and community builder. It taught me how to lead with patience and listen to diverse perspectives and build trust across backgrounds. I also played soccer professionally, semiprofessionally back in Morocco.

I’ve also navigated a complex financial decision for my own family balancing health care costs, job transitions and housing challenges. which gives me a grounded understanding of what many residents face. I was also in law enforcement. So that gives me background to understand how to bridge the gap between law enforcement and residents.

Paige: Before DEI became a popular word, I was an advocate for a marginalized group in athletics and that is girls. I’m a big advocate of Title IX. I coached basketball for about six or seven years at the middle school level, high school level, at Elite AAU, as well as at an elite basketball camp in the Northeast. and I realized by coaching these girls that, you know, they don’t get half the respect that they got from the boys. So, the way that we did that is that we were successful. We won two state championships. We had two undefeated seasons. My team was the only team that went undefeated at the Hoop Mountain Elite All Girls Basketball Camp. And the town actually proclaimed, you know, our undefeated championship team proclamation their day and that gave me a lot of respect for, or helped gain respect for, the girls.