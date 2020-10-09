League of Women Snohomish County offers election resources for voters

The League of Women Voters is non-partisan and does not endorse any candidates, but is committed to providing accurate and current information, resources and programs for voters in Snohomish County. The website, www.lwvsnoho.org, also has video recordings of local candidate forums.

To find information tailored to a specific voter’s address, visit www.vote411.org ,which is supported by the League of Women Voters Educational Fund. It will include election information that will be on the ballot for that address, how to find voter registration information, and more. Voters can follow their ballot at www.votewa.gov .

Washington state, which has used voting by mail statewide since 2011, has a safe and secure system, the league said. Ballots will be mailed to voters on Oct. 16 and have full instructions for use. Most people have already received the Voters’ Pamphlet provided by the Secretary of State, which includes paragraphs that candidates write about themselves.

Before the Nov. 3 election day deadline, voters should put completed ballots in the mail or in one of many elections drop boxes. Returning the ballot early is recommended to make a total count possible sooner. In this year of national elections, with an expected high participation of voters, final national results will not be immediate.

