Leafline to host walking tour, bike ride at Shoreline/Edmonds crossing Sept. 20

Join the Leafline Trails Coalition and North Sound Bicycle Advocates at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, for a walking tour to explore the gap in the Interurban trail as it crosses State Route 104 between King County and Snohomish County.

The gap is located at 76th Avenue West at the border of Edmonds and Shoreline. North Sound Bicycle Advocates is spearheading the effort to close this gap via a bridge across SR 104.

The walking tour starts at Mathay-Ballinger Park in Edmonds, and a bike ride to the start will depart at 1:30 p.m. from the newly opened Shoreline North/185th Link light rail station.