Leadership Snohomish County to celebrate awards to county leaders, organizations

Leadership Snohomish County is holding its seventh Annual Leadership Day breakfast on Friday, Oct. 21, 7:30 a.m., at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

Leadership Day is a celebration of leadership within Snohomish County. At this breakfast event, the organization will present three awards: The Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award, Leadership Snohomish County’s Community Partner Award and its Distinguished Alumni Award.

The 2021 Community Partner Award was presented to The Everett Clinic. The 2021 Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award was presented to former Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith. The 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award was presented to Heather Thomas, who at the time worked as public affairs manager at the Snohomish Health District.

“We are delighted to hold classes in person and to gather in person to celebrate the leaders of Snohomish County at Leadership Day 2022,” said Leadership Snohomish County Executive Director, AJ Adamski. “These leaders may come from different backgrounds, but they are unified in their dedication to making a difference in Snohomish County.”

This year, the breakfast will include the ‘Best of Basket’ Auction to highlight eight cities within Snohomish County. Baskets will be filled with items and gift certificates representing businesses and services that make each city the best. Baskets will be silently auctioned off at the Leadership Day 2022 event.

You can learn more about Leadership Snohomish County at leadershipsc.org. You can register for Leadership Day 2022 at LeadershipDay2022.eventbrite.com