Leadership Snohomish County hosting 3rd annual racial equity conference April 26

Leadership Snohomish County on April 26 is hosting its 3rd annual STEP UP: Moving Racial Equity Forward Conference at the Lynnwood Convention Center from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Keynote speakers include:

Michael Benitez –The Conviction Behind Race Work: Facing and Acting Against Divisionary Discourses of Racial Violence

A highly sought out speaker and workshop leader at colleges and conferences nationwide, Michael Benitez, Ph.D., is a nationally-acclaimed scholar practitioner and educator with extensive experience with diversity, equity and inclusion in higher education. He is known for his down-to-earth, insightful commentary and critical perspectives on social and cultural issues ranging social justice education, leadership and identity development, intersectionality, race and ethnic relations, anti-racism, knowledge production, and critical pedagogy and practice in higher education.

Chris Crass – Courage for Racial Justice, Courage for Collective Liberation

Chris Crass is one of the leading voices in the country calling for and supporting white people to work for racial justice. He’s a social justice educator who writes and speaks widely on courage for racial justice, feminism for men, lessons from past movements, and creating healthy culture and leadership for progressive activism. He works with community groups, schools and faith communities to develop leadership and momentum for social justice action.

You can see a list of session topics and register here: http://bit.ly/2019STEPUP