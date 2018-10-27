Lauren Heerschap Photography Exhibit opens Nov. 1 at MLT Library

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Lauren Heerschap Photography Exhibit for the month of November at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Lauren Heerschap is a Shoreline native who has let photography take her all over the world. She has many award-winning landscape, nature and creative photos. She served as president of Puget Sound Camera Club, board member and chair of the Northwest Council of Camera Clubs Convention, and is a member of the Photographic Society of America.

Heerschap’s work is regularly displayed in local art shows, such as the Mountlake Terrace Arts of the Terrace, Edmonds Art Festival and Kenmore Art Show, the Washington State Fair in Puyallup and the Evergreen State Fair in Monroe. She has a line of greeting cards at Garden Essentia Store in Lake Forest Park. More information can be found at www.laurenheerschap.com.

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community. The show runs through November 30 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m.