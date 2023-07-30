Latino Expo brings color and dance to Edmonds College

Hundreds of families showed up to Edmonds College’s Triton Field Saturday to participate in the 2023 Latino Expo. The expo featured food, games, art, live entertainment and aisles chock full of resources. Sponsored by the Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI), the 20th annual event was emceed by Betty Koteles and Ricardo Marroquin, who introduced several local dignitaries that do work for the Latino community.

— Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis