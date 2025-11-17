Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) to host second annual Christmas Bazaar Dec. 6

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) will host its second annual Feria de Emprendedores – A Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 9930 Evergreen Way, Building Y, in Everett.

The bazaar will feature handmade goods, unique holiday gifts, and artisan products created by small local businesses. Local communities are encouraged to attend, shop and support emerging entrepreneurs as they kick off the holiday season.

Last year’s event attracted more than 100 attendees with a photo-op with Santa and live traditional Peruvian music.

The event is free and open to the public.

To register, click here.