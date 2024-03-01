Latino Educational Training Institute hosting conference celebrating International Women’s Day March 8

The Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) is holding a March 8 conference to celebrate International Women’s Day. The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Spruce Elementary School, located at 17405 Spruce Way in Lynnwood.

The event boasts a lineup of inspiring speakers and engaging workshops that are dedicated to honoring and uplifting women from diverse backgrounds.

Speakers include Yvonne Terrell-Powell, vice president equity, inclusion and belonging at Edmonds College; Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Vanesa Gutierrez, Sno-Isle Libraries community engagement manager.

Participants are encouraged to use the event to connect with like-minded individuals, discover new perspectives and be part of the movement that advocates for gender equality and women’s rights.

LETI is working with several organizations, including th Edmonds School District, the City of Lynnwood, Community Foundation of Snohomish County, Coordinated Care Health, Seattle Credit Union and the Verdant Health Commission to provide free access for attendees.