Latest primary election returns: Katims retains lead for school board, Rosman ahead for Brier City Council

The latest mail-in vote count from the Aug. 1 primary election was released by the Snohomish County Elections Office at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9. The top two finishers advance to the Nov. 7 general election.

Among the results for local races, incumbent Edmonds School District Position 5 Board Member Nancy Katims continues to lead challengers Arjun Kathuria and Nicholas Jenkins.

In addition, Brier City Council incumbent Valerie Rosman continued to lead challengers Derek Hamilton and Christopher Young in the race for Position 4.

For school board, Katims had 19,193 votes (63.32%) Wednesday to 7,394 votes for Jenkins and 3,655 for Kathuria.

For Brier City Council, Rosman had 1,291 votes (70.32%) to 386 votes for Hamilton and 148 for Young.

Other primary races of note included those for Snohomish County Executive, County Council, County Auditor and Snohomish County Superior Court judge.

You can view all returns here.

The next vote count prior to certification will be released at 5 p.m. Aug. 14.

Here are the local results: