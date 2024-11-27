Last Terrace Talk of the year scheduled for Dec. 11

The City of Mountlake Terrace is holding its final Terrace Talk of the year from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W.

Four times per year, the city sponsors Terrace Talk, a casual public forum where local city leaders provide residents with the latest news on upcoming projects while welcoming feedback and questions from the community.

December’s gathering will focus on several ways residents can get involved with local government in 2025 — including the launch of the city’s new MLT Community Academy, the annual recruitment for boards and commissions volunteers, and the formation of a long-range financial sustainability task force – all taking place in first quarter 2025.