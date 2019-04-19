Last Superintendent’s school tour of the year set for May 1

All are welcome to join Superintendent Kris McDuffy on the fourth and final school tour of the school year on Wednesday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to noon. Those interested in attending will meet at the Educational Services Center in Lynnwood.

The program includes a school breakfast and school district and food services updates, followed by a tour of Meadowdale High School and a school bus ride to Spruce Elementary School for a tour.

The Educational Services Center is located at 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Spanish interpreters will be available. For additional languages or any other accommodations, contact Oscar Halpert at [email protected] or 425-431-7045.