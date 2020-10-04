Larsen to host virtual discussion Oct. 6 on educational resources available to students, familes

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, who represents Washington’s 2nd District that includes Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, will host a live virtual discussion Oct. 6 on resources available to northwest Washington’s students, teachers and families during the 2020-21 school year.

The event will be streamed on Facebook Live from 2-3 p.m. Participants can access the live stream here at the time and date of the event.

Larsen will be joined by Lois Langer Thompson, Executive Director of the Sno-Isle Library System; Cheryl Lederle, Educational Resources Specialist with the Library of Congress; and Ruki Neuhold-Ravikumar, Acting Under Secretary for Education for the Smithsonian Institution. The discussion will highlight resources available to support virtual education during the school year.

Larsen has positioned himself as a strong advocate for infrastructure investments to help bridge the digital divide in Washington state and across the country. As a senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Larsen recently voted for the Moving Forward Act — a comprehensive, long-term package to provide significant investment in broadband infrastructure and the State Digital Equity Capacity Grant program.

Larsen is also a cosponsor of the BRIDGE Act, which provides grants to states and tribes to deploy affordable, high-speed broadband to underserved areas.