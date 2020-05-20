Larsen to host third COVID-19 telephone town hall May 20

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen will host a live telephone town hall starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic with Second District residents. Larsen will hear residents’ concerns and provide an update on benefits available to Washingtonians suffering from the virus’ impacts.

This telephone town hall is open to the public. Dial in at 855-962-0954 or sign up for audio live stream at larsen.house.gov/live.

The Second District includes the cities of Mountlake Terrace, Brier and Lynnwood.