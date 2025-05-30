Larsen requests nearly $37 million for 15 local projects in fiscal year 2026 spending bill

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen has requested $36.8 million for 15 local projects in the fiscal year 2026 spending bill. Larsen submitted the requests to the House Appropriations Committee as the committee begins work on legislation to fund the federal government, according to a Thursday news release.

“My priority in shaping spending bills is to invest in northwest Washington communities,” Larsen said. “I will continue to work closely with community leaders and stakeholders to secure critical funding to create more jobs, build better infrastructure and improve vital services residents rely on.”

The spending bill will include earmark funding for community projects that local leaders and stakeholders identified as critical to their communities. Larsen secured more than $19.3 million for 15 northwest Washington projects in the fiscal year 2024 spending package, which was signed into law in March 2024.

Local requests include:

Community Transit’s Bus Replacement Project: This project will enable Community Transit to purchase two battery electric buses with chargers to replace diesel buses that are beyond their expected useful life. ($3,000,000)

“Community Transit ensures that people of all walks of life can easily and reliably get from where they are to where they want to be. In order to live up to this mission, it’s critical that buses are maintained and replaced according to schedule,” said Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz. “We are grateful to Rep. Larsen for prioritizing the Bus Replacement Project, enabling us to serve customers with lower pollution buses that benefit everyone in Snohomish County.”

City of Edmonds’ Food Bank and Community Engagement Space: This project will support an expanded facility for Edmonds Food Bank, including increased food bank space, a commercial kitchen, an urban garden and community meeting spaces. ($2,000,000)

“We are incredibly grateful to Rep. Larsen for continuing to advocate for our community,” said Edmonds Food Bank Executive Director Casey Davis. “As the need for food assistance continues to rise and other critical funding sources are eliminated, this $2 million request is vital to help us build a new facility that meets the growing needs of the individuals we serve in a respectful and efficient way. A new food bank and community engagement space will allow us to provide not only nutritious and culturally relevant food, but also deeper connection, dignity, and resources for long-term stability for our entire community. We cannot do this alone, we need the strength of continued partnerships to make this vision a reality.”

Edmonds College and Latino Educational Training Institute’s (LETI) Incubator for Family Success: This project will establish a comprehensive community center that includes a cultural retention and arts center, vocational school, commercial kitchen, deli-specialty store and child care circles. ($4,250,000)

“We deeply appreciate Rep. Larsen’s support for LETI’s Incubator for Family Success and are grateful to Edmonds College for joining us as a vital partner in this initiative,” said Rosario Reyes, founder and CEO of Latino Educational Training Institute. “This new center will serve as a lasting community hub for Latino and low-income families in Snohomish County—a place to celebrate culture, host life events, and access essential services. With dedicated offices and classrooms, LETI will continue advancing its mission to empower Latino families through education, business development, family health, and support for financial advancement.”

Port of Edmonds’ North Portwalk and Seawall Reconstruction: This project will repair the Port’s seawall, which is urgently needed to protect the Port and surrounding community from flooding and extreme weather. The project will also create new public use spaces for recreational activity and replace the boardwalk to improve public access and increase economic development for the businesses on and surrounding the port. ($4,000,000)

“We are grateful to Rep. Rick Larsen for his continued support of the North Portwalk and Seawall Reconstruction Project,” said Port of Edmonds Commission President David Preston. “The Port will utilize funds to advance our project into its third and final phase. Vital repairs to the marina seawall will protect the Port and the surrounding area from flooding, erosion, and storm surges. At the same time, the improvements to the Port’s boardwalk will enhance the public’s use and experience on the waterfront.”