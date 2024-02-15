Larsen Invites 2nd District students to participate in 2024 Congressional Art Competition

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen is inviting high school-aged students who live or attend school in Washington’s 2nd Congressional District to showcase their artistic talents in the 2024 Congressional Art Competition.

All art entries must be original in concept, design and execution. Art submissions and forms are due to Larsen’s office no later than Monday, April 8, at 5 p.m. Interested students can find details and a full list of contest rules on Larsen’s website.

“I am encouraging the many gifted young artists in Northwest Washington to submit their artwork to the 2024 Congressional Art Competition,” said Larsen. “I am excited to see this year’s submissions and highlight the talent Washington’s 2nd Congressional District has to offer.”

The 2nd Congressional District includes the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood and the town of Woodway, as well as unincorporated areas. See district map here.

The U.S. House of Representatives holds the annual high school visual art competition to encourage and recognize artistic talent in each congressional district. Since 1982, hundreds of thousands of students nationwide have participated in the Congressional Art Competition. In 2023, Oak Harbor High School’s Mattie Jones won the districtwide competition with her piece, “Lost in Creativity,” which has been on display in the U.S. Capitol for the past year.

How to Participate

The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school-aged students (grades 9-12) who live or attend school in the Second District; students can verify whether they are 2nd District residents or attend school in the district here. Interested students can find details and a full list of contest rules on Larsen’s website.

Entry forms must be signed by the student, a parent or guardian, and a school faculty member; the form can be accessed here. Forms can also be mailed or delivered with art pieces to Larsen’s Everett office:

Office of Rep. Rick Larsen – Everett

Re: Art Competition

Wall Street Building

2930 Wetmore Ave., Suite 9F

Everett, WA 98201

Contact Larsen’s District Office for More Information

Students needing assistance in delivering their artwork to Larsen’s office can contact Kevin Phan in Larsen’s office via phone at 425-252-3188 or via email atKevin.Phan@mail.house.gov. Participants will be honored at a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., later this year. Plans for a district celebration will be announced soon.

For more information on the 2024 Congressional Art Competition, visit larsen.house.gov/helping-you/2024-art-competition.htm.