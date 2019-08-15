Larsen, DelBene to host Veterans History Project at Everett Library Aug. 19

U.S. Reps. Rick Larsen and Suzan DelBene are encouraging veterans to tell their stories as part of the Library of Congress Veterans History Project. On Monday, Aug. 19, trained volunteers will interview veterans who served during wartime at the Everett Public Library from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Veteran interviews will be at least 30 minutes long.

All veterans interested in being interviewed can RSVP by emailing Andrew Huber at [email protected], calling (202) 707-1819 or signing up at http://tinyurl.com/everettinterviews .

The Veterans History Project relies on volunteers to help conduct and record veteran interviews. Individuals interested in interviewing veterans are encouraged to attend one of two workshops at the Everett Public Library at 10 a.m. or at 1 p.m. on Aug.19. To RSVP for a workshop and to schedule a time to interview a veteran, please visit http://tinyurl.com/everettinterviews .

The Library of Congress Veterans History Project was created in 2000. The Veterans History Project collects, preserves and makes accessible the personal accounts of American war veterans so future generations may hear directly from veterans and better understand the gravity of war. More than 108,000 American veterans from World War I to today have contributed an oral history to the Veterans History Project.

Washington is home to more than 580,000 veterans, including nearly 59,000 veterans in the Second District. Last year, Rep. Larsen met with Brig. Gen. William Gooding Hathaway, Ret., a Lynnwood resident and veteran of World War II and the Korean War who recorded an interview for the Veterans History Project with a member of Rep. Larsen’s staff. If you are unable to attend but would like to record your story, please contact Rep. Larsen’s Everett office at (425) 252-3188.

For more information about the Veterans History Project, visit https://www.loc.gov/vets/ .