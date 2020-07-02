Larsen champions changes in federal legislation that would invest $1.5 trillion in transportation

The House of Representatives Wednesday passed the Moving Forward Act, a comprehensive, long-term package that invests more than $1.5 trillion in America’s transportation and infrastructure over the next five years.

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, a senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, championed several provisions in the final bill to rebuild and revitalize Washington state’s transportation and infrastructure, and jumpstart post-COVID-19 economic recovery in the Pacific Northwest. The bill passed the House by a final vote of 233 to 188.

“Robust federal investment in Washington state’s transportation and infrastructure means jobs and is key to economic recovery,” Larsen said. “This comprehensive bill is part of a long-term vision to put Americans back to work, jumpstart the economy and make the transportation network smarter, safer and greener.”

The bill includes the INVEST in America Act, a nearly $500 billion investment in surface transportation Larsen helped shepherd through the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee last month. If enacted, the bill will invest nearly $7 billion over the next five years in Washington state’s transportation network, including nearly $5 billion in highway funding and more than $2 billion in transit funding.

“Although this bill significantly increases surface transportation funding, it falls short in helping medium-sized cities like Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Oak Harbor in my district. I will continue to push for my legislation, the BUILD UP Act, to ensure cities in Northwest Washington and across the country can access vital federal funding to address their critical infrastructure needs,” Larsen said.

“Thank you to Rep. Larsen for his leadership in moving the Moving Forward Act forward,” said Washington State Department of Transportation Secretary Roger Millar. “The funding is critical for us to maintain our state’s infrastructure which supports our economy and jobs while also helping us move to a carbon neutral transportation system.”