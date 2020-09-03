Larsen announces 2020 Congressional App Challenge for middle, high school students

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, who represents Washington’s 2nd District that includes Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, announced Tuesday the launch of the 2020 Congressional App Challenge.

The annual competition, which runs through Oct. 19, is open to high school and middle school students who live in or attend school in Washington’s Second Congressional District. Students may compete as individuals or in teams of up to four. Students can only enter the competition once. Students can create computer programs (or apps) written in any programming language and for any platform including desktop/PC, web and mobile.

“Washington state continues to be a leader in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics with more than 313,000 high school students and 165,000 two-year college students enrolled in Career and Technical Education programs,” Larsen said. “I have seen the creativity of students in classrooms across northwest Washington first-hand and look forward to seeing that creativity come through in the submissions this year.”

Students can sign up to participate and read the full competition rules here. Student teams or individuals have until 9 a.m. on Oct. 19 to register and submit their entry to the competition, but are encouraged to register early to receive extra support and tips. Larsen will honor the winner and the winning apps will be electronically displayed in the United States Capitol.

Additional questions can be directed to Per Bergstrom in Congressman Larsen’s office at Per.Bergstrom@mail.house.gov or at 425-252-3188.

For more information on the 2020 Congressional App Challenge, please visit congressionalappchallenge.us/.