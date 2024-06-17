Larch Way/Logan Road and Locust Way intersection to close for summer due to roundabout construction

The intersection of Larch Way/Logan Road and Locust Way will close this summer as Snohomish County Public Works constructs a roundabout.

According to a news release Monday, the intersection will be fully closed June 25 and is expected to reopen Sept. 4 before the start of the 2024-25 school year. A signed detour will be in place to direct drivers around the closure.

The intersection improvement project includes constructing a single-lane roundabout and shared-use path, and the improvements are expected to improve traffic flow and intersection safety, and expand mobility for bicyclists and pedestrians. Work started in the area in early May, but the intersection has remained open while area schools are in session.

The project site and closed intersection are next to Logan Park. The park’s parking lot is closed to the public, but the park remains open and accessible by foot.

Learn more about the project, and sign up to receive email and text updates, on the Larch Way/Logan Road and Locust Way Intersection Improvement project webpage.