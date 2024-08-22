Lane reductions, ramp closures on northbound I-5 in downtown Seattle Monday, Aug. 26

People who travel on northbound Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle in the overnight hours should plan for a series of lane reductions and ramp closures beginning Monday, Aug. 26.
Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will reduce I-5 to two northbound lanes between Seneca Street and just south of the State Route 520 bridge nightly from 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, until 4 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. The Mercer Street ramp to northbound I-5 will close each night during this work from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 28 will bring a different configuration as the entrance to the northbound I-5 collector/distributor ramp closes near the I-90 interchange.
The I-90 ramps to northbound I-5 will remain open, but travelers will not be able to access the Dearborn Street off-ramp. This will begin at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, until 4 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.
The closures allow crews to install a pole and replace an electronic freeway sign within the Seneca to SR 520 Mobility Improvements project through downtown Seattle.
For the latest construction closure information, visit the WSDOT real-time travel map, download the WSDOT traffic app or sign up for email updates.
