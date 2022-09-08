Lane reductions planned on I-5 in Seattle to replace expansion joints Sept. 9-12

People using southbound Interstate 5 south of I-90 should plan for weekend-long lane reductions beginning Friday night, Sept. 9. The work, from 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, includes:

The southbound collector/distributor ramp to I-5 and the West Seattle Bridge off-ramp will be closed.

People entering the collector/distributor will need to exit at Dearborn Street, I-90, Fourth Avenue South or Airport Way.

The James Street on-ramp will be open, but people using it will have to use one of the collector/distributor exits.

The ramps from eastbound and westbound I-90 will remain open all weekend.

People traveling to events in Seattle or south downtown should plan ahead and allow plenty of time to reach their destination. People also can:

Use alternatives like light rail, buses or bicycles.

Carpool or rideshare.

Use alternatives like I-405 or SR 99. The SR 99 tunnel is a toll road.

During the lane reductions, crews will replace the right half of several expansion joints.

People who are traveling can get real-time traffic information on mobile phones with the WSDOT traffic app and by following the WSDOT traffic Twitter feed.