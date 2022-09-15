Lane reductions planned on I-5 in Seattle to replace expansion joints Sept. 16-18

People using southbound Interstate 5 south of I-90 should plan for weekend-long lane reductions beginning Friday night, Sept. 16. The work, from 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 to 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, will mean:

– The southbound collector/distributor ramp to I-5, South Forest Street and the West Seattle Bridge off-ramp will be closed.

– People entering the collector/distributor will need to exit at Dearborn Street, I-90, Fourth Avenue South or Airport Way.

– The James Street on-ramp will be open, but people using it will have to use one of the collector/distributor exits.

– The ramps from eastbound and westbound I-90 will remain open all weekend.

Plan ahead for weekend travels

People traveling to events in Seattle or south downtown should plan ahead and allow plenty of time to reach their destination. People also can:use alternatives like light rail, buses or bicycles, or carpool or rideshare.

During the lane reductions, crews will replace the right half of several expansion joints.