Lane reductions continue on SR 520 bridge for preservation work Monday, Oct. 14

Travelers who rely on the State Route 520 Evergreen Point bridge to cross Lake Washington should prepare for nightly lane reductions from 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, until 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, for critical maintenance work, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said.

When WSDOT contractor crews work, two lanes will be closed and one lane will remain open westbound from the east approach near Medina to Montlake Boulevard. This work is weather dependent.

Since mid-August, contractors have been sealing the deck and underside of the SR 520 floating bridge near the expansion joints in both directions. Most of the work on the sealing project will take place at night. The SR 520 Construction Corner has up-to-date information about this project and other construction on the bridge.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.