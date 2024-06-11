Lane closure on I-5 Express Lanes at Ship Canal Bridge scheduled June 11

The Interstate 5 Express Lanes at Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle will close the west lane (right lane southbound, left lane northbound) from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11 for bridge maintenance.

The Express Lanes will switch to the northbound direction at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday to allow additional time for the lane closure to be changed to the northbound configuration.

People should expect delays and plan for alternate routes.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel map.