Lane closure on 236th St SW through Aug. 2 for sidewalk restoration

From July 8 through Aug. 2, Sound Transit said its contractor is continuing restoration work on the sidewalk corner of 236th Street Southwest and the entrance to the park-and-ride lot at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center.

This work requires crews to close the right turn lane and sidewalk at the park-and-ride lot. Bus Bay 3 will be rerouted to 236th Street Southwest, and pedestrian detours will be provided (see map).