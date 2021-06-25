Landsverk Quality Homes purchases townhomes development

Mountlake Terrace developer Landsverk Quality Homes has purchased a planned 12-unit townhomes development project located on the northeast corner of 216th Place Southwest and 50th Avenue West.

Work has already begun on the Altair Townhomes subdivision, at 4907 216th Pl. S.W., which will feature units of approximately 1,650 square feet with three bedrooms plus an attached two- car garage. The project’s previous owner had already finished permitting and demolition work to remove a home from the property. “It’s their plan; we’re just constructing what we purchased and we’re just finishing up the final plat with the city that they did not do and then the city will be able to issue us building permits,” developer Duane Landsverk said.

The company won’t change the development’s plans from what was previously rendered and submitted to the city by Studio 19 Architects. However, it’s possible there may be some slight texture changes, and Landsverk anticipates the property’s model home will be completed by March 2022. “It could be a little sooner, but I’m just being a little cautious with materials being in the dilemma that they are between lumber and appliances,” he added.

Landsverk said the units feature more yard space when compared to similar developments he’s built, noting: “For a townhome project these have real yards. This lot size is a little bit bigger and so there’s a nicer open space and yard area on the 50th Street side and also on the east building’s property line.”

The townhome development had been in the works for approximately four years when Landsverk purchased it, “not with legal loss, but with civil plans in hand,” he said.

Various frontage improvements will be made to the 0.6-acre property along with landscaping work, including a common open space and a deck/patio area. The lot is zoned medium density multi-household (RMM) which allows for constructing townhomes. Neighboring properties to the north and west are zoned RMM as well, while those to the east and south are zoned single household residential (RS).

“We’re all trying to find more affordable housing and townhomes are just one component of a variety of housing types that are necessary to help provide better housing variety and to help slow the rising tide of price,” Landsverk said. “We just don’t have enough supply to handle the demand and you’re seeing some pretty big escalating housing prices, and these townhome projects are helping slow that rising tide of price. They’re not going to do it on their own but they’re a very small component of what the builders are able to do to help keep price in line.”

