Landsverk Quality Homes (LQH) has purchased a nearly 1 acre piece of property on 240th Street Southwest near 46th Avenue West.. The sale price was $750,000 or about $18 per square foot of land, NextMLT reports.

The property at 4615 240th St. S.W. contains a three-bedroom, two-bath, 2,342-square-foot single-family home.