Land-use permits submitted for 16-unit townhome project on 56th Ave W

Land-use permits have been submitted for a 16-unit townhome project on 56th Avenue West just north of 230th Street Southwest, NextMLT reports. The permit application was submitted just prior to the Town Center update was approved. The prior zoning designation was Town Center District D, the new zoning designation is TC-R or Town Center Reserve.

The three continuous single family lots on 56th Avenue West were sold to Summit Homes earlier this year. The three parcels at 22902, 22904, and 22906 56th Avenue West are just south of Starr’s Barber Shop on the west side of 56th at a total 0.56 acres.

The overall development proposal is for 16 townhomes including five live/work units. Live/work units are townhomes that combine a workspace with the living quarters. In this case, each live/work townhome will have a ground-floor room with a separate entrance and its own bathroom. This extra room has the potential to be a space to do business but could also be used as a third bedroom.

The project will have three buildings accessed by a single driveway and pedestrian walkways. One building will have pedestrian access directly from the 56th Avenue West sidewalk while the other two buildings will have walkways from the 56th Avenue West sidewalk.

Each of the five live/work units will have two bedrooms in addition to the work space. For purely residential units there will be four 20-foot wide units with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, four 18-foot wide units with two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an office/flex room, two 16-foot wide units with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and one 16-foot unit with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Frontage improvements will include new 15-foot wide sidewalks, street trees and lighting and two on-street parallel parking spaces are shown. Five existing trees will remain.