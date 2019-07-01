Land acquisition expands Terrace Creek Park

The City of Mountlake Terrace — with the assistance of the Snohomish County Conservation Futures Fund — has acquired a 1.78 acre of land that will expand Terrace Creek Park to over 55 acres in size. The property is located just east of the off-leash dog park, north of the Recreation Pavilion and south of the 52nd Avenue West dead end.

The city will partner with the Snohomish County Public Utility District to build a trail on an easement under PUD transmission lines along the north edge of the parcel. This connection will serve as a rare east-west connection point across Terrace Creek Park from the Terrace Creek Park Trail to the Recreation Pavilion/Evergreen Playfield Complex.

In 1988, Snohomish County established a “Conservation Futures Program” to preserve open space, as well as farm land, agricultural land, and timber land. The program is funded through a levy on properties throughout the County. In 2018, Snohomish County offered about $1.9 million in grants and solicited applications from local governments and non-profit groups interested in acquiring land for conservation. The city submitted a grant application and the Snohomish County Council approved a $191,500 allocation to the city.

An interlocal agreement was approved that outlines the uses and requirements of the funding. Once the city acquired the land, a conservation easement was placed on the land and the property cannot be developed and must remain a natural area in perpetuity. The property closed in late June.

Purchased from the Dennis S. Tasoff Trust, this significant park land acquisition has many fantastic natural elements including second and third growth forest, a tributary to Lyon Creek, steeply sloped critical areas, and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Designated Priority Habitat.

The acquisition of this property not only secures the largest undeveloped parcel of land in Mountlake Terrace that is adjacent to a park, but furthers the city’s goals of acquiring 2.62 acres of natural areas based on current population levels and 3.0 acres based on the 20-year planning horizon for population growth.