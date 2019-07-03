Lake Forest Park Montessori relocating to Terrace Station Development

1 of 2

Lake Forest Park Montessori announced in a June 25 letter to parents that they would be moving to the Terrace Station development, according to NextMLT.

NextMLT previously reported that Nobel Learning Communities, the owner of LFP Montessori, would be operating a school out of Terrace Station Building 1. Building 1 is supposed to open some time in 2021.

The letter from Principal Erin Kautz and Executive Director Charee Beaulieu is below.

Dear Parents,

We’ve completed another successful school year here at Lake Forest Park Montessori, and we’re now making plans to ensure many more to come. It is because of our supportive families and dedicated staff that our school continues to grow and thrive in service to the children here. We are so grateful for the wonderful compliments you’ve given our teachers and curriculum in this year’s parent surveys. On the other hand, we have heard you loud and clear that we have some facilities challenges with our older building– and most especially with the lack of parking spaces!

That is why we are pleased to announce that our school will be moving to a new and very convenient location which has recently broken ground in the planned community of Terrace Station on Gateway Boulevard near I-5 and 236th Street SW in Mountlake Terrace. This community is being planned to take advantage of the transit center and new light rail station projected to open there in about five years. The school will be on the ground floor of the multi-use building currently under construction. The new school will provide the perfect environment for our Montessori learning experience, while being very convenient for parents and staff. (Of course, there will be plenty of parking!)

Since this is a brand-new development, construction will take time, and the exact date of completion has not yet been determined. We hope to be able to open early in the 2020-21 school year, and of course we will give you frequent updates when the time gets closer. In the meantime, please let me know if you have any questions.

We are pleased to say that the future looks brighter than ever for our school!