Lake Ballinger reopened after tests show water quality OK

Lake Ballinger has been reopened for swimming and boating.

Cities of Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds issued a health advisory March 12 after raw sewage was found in the City of Edmonds stormwater system that leads to the lake.

City of Edmonds Acting Public Works Director Phil Williams said the signs were removed March 21 after a second consecutive day of low bacterial readings, “well within acceptable water quality standards.”

City crews doing work in the area March 11 discovered raw sewage in the stormwater system and an investigation began into possible sources, with assistance from the Olympic View Water and Sewer District. Last week, Williams said the city hadn’t been able to find an origination point for the contamination.