Lake Ballinger Park Viewing Platform and Trails Project, Sept. 14, 2025

The City of Mountlake Terrace has implemented temporary closures for the Lake Ballinger boat launch, beach, restrooms and parking lot in August and September. The closures are related to several major improvements underway at Ballinger Park and Lake Ballinger beach, including construction of a new wildlife viewing platform along with multiple connecting pedestrian pathways. You can learn more here.