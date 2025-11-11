Lake Ballinger Park Viewing Platform and Trails Project, Nov. 9, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Here’s an update on the City of Mountlake Terrace’s Ballinger Park Viewing Platform and Trails project as of Nov. 9. The City has temporarily closed the Lake Ballinger boat launch, beach, restrooms and parking lot to allow for several major improvements at Ballinger Park. These include construction of a new wildlife viewing platform along with multiple connecting pedestrian pathways. You can learn more here.

No video this week.