Lake Ballinger closed to swimming and pets after potential toxic algae identified

Due to potential toxic algae, it is not safe to swim in Lake Ballinger or bring dogs and pets near the water, the City of Edmonds said in an announcement vis social media Tuesday. The lake is accessible from both Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace.
According to the city, these conditions were reported late Monday, Aug. 26, and testing is underway. The public will be notified once the issue is resolved.
