Lake Ballinger boat launch and fishing pier, Nile Golf Course reopening May 5

In follow up to Gov. Jay Inslee’s April 27 press conference regarding reopening of some state recreational facilities, the City of Mountlake Terrace announced it will reopen its boat launch and fishing pier at Ballinger Park effective Tuesday, May 5.

In addition, the Nile Golf Course — also located in Mountlake Terrace — confirmed it will be open to golfers starting May 5.

The reopening of fishing activities is conditional upon social distancing, so new signage will be made and placed in city parks and on trails, Mountlake Terrace Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen said. Passive parks, trails and disc golf remain open, also conditioned upon social distancing.

City of Mountlake Terrace playgrounds, restrooms, playfields and the off-leash dog park remain closed until further notice.

“As a reminder when visiting our passive parks and trails, please do not gather in groups and remain 6 feet away from other people,” said MLT Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz.

Until the governor announces any other changes, the status of City of Mountlake Terrace services and programs remains the same until further notice. Facility updates are listed on the city’s COVID-19 information page located at www.cityofmlt.com/2060.

Those seeking other recreational activities, can visit www.youtube.com and search for the city’s new channel called “Recreation Pavilion” for free dance and fitness classes.

For more information about Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks, contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173 or visit www.mltrec.com.