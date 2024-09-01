Labor Day weekend tips from the state fire marshal’s office

Labor Day weekend is a time for fun and relaxation, but increased outdoor activities can also raise the risk of fire incidents, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office says. As Labor Day weekend approaches, the fire marshal’s office reminds residents to prioritize fire safety during their celebrations.

In 2023, Washington fire departments responded to 10,418 incidents over Labor Day weekend, resulting in over $2 million in total losses and three fatalities. Of these incidents, rescue and emergency medical services were the leading incident type and fire incidents resulted in the most dollar loss.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office urges residents to follow these safety precautions:

– Follow the burn bans or restrictions in effect in the area you live or visit.

– When barbecuing, always use the grill outdoors and away from structures and overhanging branches. Keep a fire extinguisher, bucket of water, or garden hose nearby. Never leave the grill unattended while in use. Clean the grill regularly to prevent grease build-up, which can cause flare-ups.

– Ensure your vehicle’s exhaust system is in good condition to prevent sparks that could ignite dry vegetation. Never park vehicles on dry grass as the hot exhaust system can start a fire. Avoid using equipment in dry, grassy areas to reduce the risk of sparks igniting a fire.

– When transporting recreational equipment such as trailers or boats, be sure to secure equipment properly and check that nothing is dragging on the ground, such as chains.

– Consumer fireworks should not be part of your celebration as Washington State law does not allow their use during this time period.